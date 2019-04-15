Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Islamic Conference on polio eradication commenced on Sunday at Muscat to make a comprehensive strategy to control the disease with the support of religious leaders. As many as 30 Ulema from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been participating in the conference.

According to National Polio Immunization Program, the event is being organized to make a planning to stop further loss from the disease with the support of religious leaders. Nazim-e-Aala Wafaqul Madaras Hafeez Jalandheri briefed the participants about the steps being taken in Pakistan to eradicate the crippling disease and protect the children.