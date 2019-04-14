Share:

ISLAMABAD -A colourful two-day Islamabad Traffic Police Family Gala and Food Festival concluded on Sunday at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, providing traffic awareness and entertainment to the residents of the capital city.

During the festival, a large number of people from different walks of life mostly women and children, visited the family gala. The visitors enjoyed various entertainment stalls of edible and other items including jewellery, clothes and others.

The gala was aimed to provide an opportunity to the families of the police to interact with each other and spend their free hours in good atmosphere in the company of their children. A large number of people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi visited the gala. Special magical shows, puppet show, gymnastic, bicycle show, jumping castles, face painting, ‘mehndi’, cartoon character, tall men, fire fighting show, and other programmes were organised for children.

It was a good opportunity for the visitors to enjoy various kinds of entertaining programmes.

The two-day family gala was aimed to ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public.

Number of cultural activities was arranged including food fest, food stalls, kids carnival, magic show, cartoons characters, puppet show, fire dance, talent hunt, birds show, face painting, painting competition, photography competition and gifts hampers.

A special musical night was arranged to entertain the visitors of family Gala. Famous singers including Asrar Ahmed Shah, Amanat Ali, Awais Niazi, Umar Khayali and Rizwana Fatima performed in the musical show and enthralled the audience.