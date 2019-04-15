Share:

Karachi is in the grip of gusty and dusty winds since last night while several areas have received light drizzle on Monday morning.

In some areas, the winds also uprooted electricity poles causing traffic blockade for which work has started to clear the road for traffic.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain with chances of thunderstorm for Karachi today and tomorrow.

The department has also forecast for decrease in the winds by this evening.