ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed the hope that both Kashmir and Palestine would win freedom one day as no community or religion can be suppressed by force.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Islam Conference here on Sunday, the President said Pakistan will continue extending moral and political support to Kashmiri people.

The event was attended by visiting Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany, Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Chief Justice of Palestinian Shariat Council, Mustafa Al-Tawil, Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, representatives of Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs and religious scholars from across the country. The conference started with the mesmerising recitation of Surah Rahman by Imam-e-Kaaba, who had had also led Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque.

“My heart beats with Palestine. My heart beats with Kashmir… Pakistan will continue extending moral and political support to Kashmiri people. The freedom movements in Kashmir and Palestine cannot be ended forcefully,” the President said.

He said that Pakistan has successfully defeated the scourge of terrorism and also proved wrong the false interpretation of Islam.

Wearing the Palestinian-flag themed scarf, the President said the Jews must remind that use of force could not eliminate them in the 20th century.

Similarly, the freedom movements in Kashmir and Palestine could not be ended forcefully, he added.

Condoling the loss of lives in terror attack took place in Quetta on Friday last, the president said Pakistan had successfully fought out terrorism and the residues would also be eliminated.

Recalling Pakistan’s generous hosting of 3.5 million Afghan refugees, he said, the world must learn compassion and humanity from Islam and Muslims as currently some Western countries were resisting hosting even few dozen refugees with others erecting walls to bar them and letting them die in the sea.

He advised the religious scholars to spread the message of social revolution from the pulpit that had been the platform for social messaging since the early days of Islam.

He said the clerics must guide the people on social issues like cleanliness, water conservation and tree plantation for being the urgent needs of the country.

The President said the journey of social change would accomplish only after the introduction of uniform education system in the country.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for further strengthening ties with Pakistan he said he believed that no force in the world could harm Muslims if Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stood united for any cause.

Earlier, the president also gave away shields and souvenirs to the visiting dignitaries and also received the same from Imam-e-Kaaba.

Minister for Religious Affairs Nurul Haq Qadri and others also addressed the conference.