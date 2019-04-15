Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi and Foshan University of the People’s Republic of China, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Foshan University, said a press release issued on Sunday.

KU Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization Director Prof Dr Bilquees Gul on behalf of the university signed the documents while Mr Hao Zhifeng represented the Foshan University.

The MoU is designed for academic exchanges and scientific research cooperation on the basis of equality, friendship, mutual assistance and benefits.

The MoU aims at promoting modern agriculture in the belt and road countries based on the International Research centre for Environmental Membrane Biology at Foshan University and the Guangdong International Science and Technology cooperation base for Environmental Membrane Biology.

According to the MoU, both the institutions have agreed to set up Guangdong Belt and Road Institute of Plant Environmental Sensing and Signaling for modern agriculture. They have also agreed to set up China International Science and Technology Cooperation base for environmental membrane biology and joint laboratory for environmental membrane biology and plant sensing and signaling.

For the interest of substantial implementation, they have also agreed to organise international conferences, forums and seminars regularly. They will be involved to apply and to accomplish research projects related to plant membrane biology and modern agriculture.