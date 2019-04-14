Share:

ISLAMABAD -National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a 3-day National Exhibition of Textiles here from April 19 to April 21 at Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as Heritage Museum in collaboration with provincial culture departments and small industries corporations.

The exhibition aims at promoting the traditional textiles and encouraging master artisans associated with them to continue practicing the centuries’ old traditions inherited by them from their forefathers.

It will be a unique opportunity for artisans in field of textile to not only demonstrate their craftsmanship for three consecutive days at federal capital but also sell their products to public and visiting foreign delegates without any exploitation by the middleman.

Heritage Museum is the largest visited museum in Pakistan with a monthly turnover of fifty to sixty thousand visitors including VIP delegates, diplomats, dignitaries and state guests.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will feature live performances based on “Kalam-e-Iqbal” to pay tribute to the great philosopher and national poet Dr Allama Iqbal coinciding with his forthcoming death anniversary.