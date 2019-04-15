Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has contradicted reports about his meeting with opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N’s offer to make Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chief minister of Punjab.

Moonis Elahi said in a tweet: “Surprised to see all this. I have not met him nor do I want to.”

He further said: “As far as my father is concerned, he isn’t interested in becoming chief minister of Punjab. We support Imran Khan’s choice Usman Buzdar outright.”