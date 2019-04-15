Share:

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Hamza Shehbaz to appear before it in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Monday (today).

The PML-N leader has been summoned as a chief executive of the mills. Earlier this week, an accountability court in Lahore had indicted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are currently on bail in the reference. Both were awarded bails by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference, accusing the former Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz and others for causing loss to the national exchequer and misusing his authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate his sugar mill.

NAB officials said Shehbaz, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10 kilometer long drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mills his sons owned. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.