Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says new railway station will be inaugurated in Nankana Sahib this year.

Talking to media in Hasanabdal on Monday, he said the station will be inaugurated two days before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said there are many sacred places for the Sikh community in Pakistan, and they are being well-protected.

He said we welcome Sikh Yatrees visiting Pakistan for performing their religious rites, including Baisakhi festival.