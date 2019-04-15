Share:

Melbourne - A security guard is dead and another man is fighting for his life after a drive-by shooting outside a popular Melbourne nightclub, police said Sunday, amid a spate of gun violence in Australia’s second-largest city. Police said four men three security guards and a patron waiting to get in were shot outside the Love Machine club in the trendy inner-city suburb of Prahran early Sunday morning. “It would appear that shots have been discharged from a car in this area into a crowd that was standing outside the nightclub,” Victoria Police Inspector Andrew Stamper told reporters. “This is just a horrendous act. It’s a busy nightclub, one of the main nightclubs in Melbourne in one of the main entertainment precincts in Melbourne.” The 37-year-old security guard was taken to hospital but died soon after.