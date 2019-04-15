Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities on Sunday successfully rescued Hindu pilgrims stranded in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

All the flood victims have been escorted to safe places, officials said.

Pak Army , FC And Levies took part in the operation and shifted over 150 Hindu pilgrims to safer places. All the pilgrims stranded in Saturday’s floods are safe and secure.

The security forces continued relief operation in the area of Sibbi and Qalat in the province for 36 hours to rescue the stranded pilgrims.

On April 13, at least 20 people had died in the flash floods in South Waziristan and Balochistan.

Later, the Army rushed to help flood the affectees in Balochistan. As many as 14 people, including eight children, were killed when a passenger bus was swept away by the flash floods near the Toi Khullah area of South Waziristan. The authorities said the passengers were travelling from Wana to Zarmilan to attend a wedding.