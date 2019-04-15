Share:

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has expressed the confidence that China and Pakistan together will emerge as big players in the field of technology.

He was addressing Huawei Pakistan Mobile Summit in Islamabad on Monday.

The Information Minister pointed out that Pakistan and China have always remained great friends. However, under leadership of President Xi Jinping, the whole dynamics of this relationship has changed. He said both the countries have strategic economic and technological relations.

He said that future belongs to technology and Pakistan has to embrace modern technology to move forward and keep pace with the world. He said we have to support our technology companies and facilitate our youth to acquire scientific and technological education.

The Information Minister recalled that there was a time when Pakistan used to locally manufacture transmitters and radio equipment but now everything is being imported.

The Information Minister said we have decided to establish a Media University where students will be imparted with education keeping in view the latest technological trends in the field of media.