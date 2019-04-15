Share:

ISLAMABAD : As many as 80,753 Pakistani expatriates have registered themselves with Pakistan Citizen Portal launched by the government to ensure good governance and prompt redressal of public grievances through enhanced coordination among public sector departments. According to the official sources at Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), a total of 875,111 persons had registered themselves at Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 791,059 were Pakistani citizens including 80,753 Pakistani expatriates. Likewise over 3,299 foreigners have also enlisted by the portal, the sources added.

Pakistan Citizen Portal has received 604,074 complaints so far, out of which 553,953 complaints had been lodged by Pakistani citizens. The sources said Overseas Pakistanis had filed 47,729 complaints till the date while 2,392 complaints were made by the foreigners. Giving the details of resolved complaints, they said around 449,025 complaints had been redressed. The highest complaint redressal rate was witnessed for Punjab which was 43.87 percent.