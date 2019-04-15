Share:

LAHORE : Acting Punjab Governor Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the officials to woo overseas Pakistanis and foreign businessmen to do business in Pakistan.

He said the prime minister wanted the authorities to provide all facilities to expatriates and foreigners for promotion of their business. He said the government was working to facilitate the business community.

Speaking at the luncheon in honour of a delegation of the Pakistan-South Africa Business Community at Governor’s House here on Sunday, Elahi said that Pakistan presently is creating its own identity on the world map and it is an ideal country for promotion of business. He said the textile sector has always remained strong in Pakistan. “From 2002 to 2008, I established Sunder Industrial Estate where all problems of business community are solved through one window operation. I also set up Faisalabad Garments City and an industrial estate in Multan which are fully functional. Whosoever wants to set up any industry here he can start work immediately because Pakistan is progressing presently. Vision of Imran Khan government is that full cooperation should be extended to business community. The government will provide full protection and facilities for promotion of their business,” he said.