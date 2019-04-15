Jordan's Chief of Staff of Strategic Planning and Defence Resources Major General Nassar Al Athamneh called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Monday.
READ MORE: Govt’s duty must performed honestly: Cheema
Matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed.
Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties , particularly in training and counterterrorism domain.