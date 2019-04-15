Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While talking to Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al Juhany, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, he said that both the countries have shared bonds of history, culture, traditions, faith and values.

Recalling the highly successful visit of the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan, the President stated that Crown Prince won the hearts of Pakistani people by his generous offer of support to Pakistani community.

He appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support to Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah every year. He also welcomed the Kingdom's decision of increase in Hajj quota for Pakistan to 200,000 and inclusion of Pakistan in its Road to Mecca initiative. He hoped that the project will be extended to all Pakistani airports for Hajj 2020.

The President pointed out that large Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia is a strong people to people bridge between our two brotherly countries. He added that Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home and work devotedly for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also conveyed regards and greetings to His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.