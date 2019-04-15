Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent as many as 43,000 skilled and semi skilled workforce to Qatar for prospective job opportunities in construction and other sectors during the last three years. The government is committed to fulfill the 100,000 manpower quota, recently announced by Qatar, till the end of 2019, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari told APP here.

“Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create employment for youth in and out of the country, the Overseas Ministry is eyeing to increase the quota,” he remarked while expressing his resolve of accomplishing the target of sending 100,000 Pakistani to Qatar within this year. Zulfikar Bukhari said increased job opportunities in Qatar for Pakistani manpower would pave the way to making the national economy stronger and vibrant.

Highlighting his government efforts on diplomatic front, he said Qatar has established three visa facilitation centres at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to ensure swift processing of intending emigrants’ visas. Bukhari said special facilitation Centers were setup for the aspirants, who see Qatar as a prospective foreign job destination, to augment Pakistani manpower abroad, in addition to lessening chances of their exploitation by employers. He said those centers were aimed at protecting the rights of the workforce, who faced different problems at the hands of employers.

“Such a facility eases the visa getting process for Pakistanis, ensure their safety and legal rights in Qatar, giving a substantial boost to the receipt of remittances through legal means,” the Special Assistant asserted. Bukhari said Qatar intended to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan, which was evident from the fact that it had selected Pakistan from eight countries for setting up ‘Qatar Visa Center’ to facilitate the aspirant manpower.