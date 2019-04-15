Share:

British Parliament Member Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party Chairman called on the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Monday at the PM’s Office on Monday.

He was accompanied by Bestway Group Chairman Anwar Pervez and Bestway Group OBE and CEO Zameer Choudrey.

Welcoming the delegation, the PM said that Pakistan and the UK have longstanding relationship, based on historical linkages and shared perceptions on a broad range of regional and international issues. Pakistan considered UK a major development and trade and investment partner in Europe.

He emphasized that the two countries should enhance the existing ties into long-term and multifaceted strategic partnership especially post-Brexit. Terming Pakistani diaspora as connecting bridge between the two countries, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that British Pakistanis are contributing positively to the British society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also gave an overview of the regional situation including India and Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all its neighbors and resolve all issues through dialogue.

He also highlighted the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in IOK on daily basis. The Chairman of the Conservative party agreed with the Prime Minister that irrespective of Brexit, both Pakistan and the UK have great potential to strengthen trade and investment ties.

He appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister in handling the post-Pulwama situation. He reiterated invitation by British Prime Minister Theresa May to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the UK at a mutually convenient date.