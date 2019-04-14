Share:

Titanic

April 15, 1912, one of the largest and most luxurious ocean liners ever built went down. Titanic, which its makers deemed unsinkable was involved in one of the greatest tragedies in maritime history. The voyage began from Southampton, England to New York via the massive Atlantic Ocean.

Carrying over two thousand passengers the ship stopped by Cherbourg, France and Queensland, Ireland to pick up a few passengers before it could head to New York. On 14 April when Titanic failed to divert its course from an iceberg, the failed diversion resulted in a rupture. Five of the hull compartments leaked and water flood in. As the water filled the hull compartments, it lowered the bow of the ship and two hours after the accident, Titanic broke down.

Due to lack of emergency equipment and facilities, more than half of the crew could not survive. There were only seven hundred survivors found by ships later on. The sinking Titanic brought about an international revolution in safety regulations. Such regulations included twenty four-hour radio service, an international ice patrol and lifeboat specifications.

More than seven decades after the tragedy, a joint US – French expedition found Titanic`s wreckage at a depth of more than 13000 feet. There are still confusions regarding the tragedy itself. The greatest ocean liner back in the day went down claiming the lives of more than a thousand passengers while multiple conspiracy theories persist.