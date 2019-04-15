Member of the British Parliament Brandon Lewis called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to Pak-UK bilateral relations, strengthening of trade and investment ties, role of Pakistani diaspora and overall regional situation came under discussion.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's reforms agenda.
Brandon Lewis expressed the hope that improved security situation in the region will follow greater investment from the UK companies.