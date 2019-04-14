Share:

LAHORE-With a powerful designers line-up, artistically choreographed shows, ambient lightning and décor, the star-studded three-day PFDC Fashion Week wrapped up on Saturday night setting trends for the spring/ summer season. Celebrities, well-known names, faces of the fashion fraternity and social elites were there to witness the end of the show.

The grand finale of PSFW19 saw designers becoming more responsive towards what the consumer are demanding, thereby creating more wearable fashion, rather than just avant-garde iterations intended to create hype. The final day collection showcases ramped up the style quotient with a wide range of both emerging and top-notch designers.

Here is our roundup of Day 3:

Khaas

Keeping quality as a priority and innovation as their main objective, Khaas proudly presented its wide range of refined products with a mixture of comfort, luxury and visual appeal that left everyone awestruck. Neutral toned kurtas with detailed embroidery was a delight to watch. Actress Ghana Ali turned showstopper for the designer in a black ensemble.

Sanoor

Sanoor collection redefined comfort dressing, relaxed casuals imbued with a formal edge as flowing lines and textures added softness to structured shapes. The spring summer collection was a combination of pastel colours, exotic flowers, paisleys and oriental ornamentation and much more with a touch of fine embroideries that gave a fresh summer feel. Model Sabeeka Imam graced the ramp for the designer in a ruby toned jumpsuit with intricate threadwork.

Almirah

‘Almirah’ collection reflected the attitude and aspirations of the classy men. The pieces impeccably represented the brand’s core values of class, originality and heritage. With a wide range and countless designs, the sherwanis, waistcoats, and formal suits sewn in threads of sophistication and embroidered with the glory of incomparable workmanship. Renowned cricketer Wasim Akram walked the ramp as a showstopper in black sherwani.

So Kamal

So Kamal presented a range of collection which was youthful, fun loving and free spirited. The Evening line consisted of big emphasis on details of Sequence, cut pipes, gottas and beaded embellishments and floral colored embroideries. Along with Ethnic-geo motives with luxe skirts, overs sized tunics – adorned capes draped gowns and textured crushed fabrication, the collection was clear hit. The entire So Kamal collection included a palette of bright colours, florescent accents and deep hues.

Zaha

The latest collection of Zaha by Khadija Shah was packed with jungle elements, relaxed fabrics and a lot of retro glam on the ramp. The collection comprised of flamboyant yet easy to wear silhouettes featuring clashing animal prints in punchy primary colors. The ultra talented and gorgeous actress Mawra Hocane walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.

Nomi Ansari

Known for leaving people mesmerised, Nomi Ansari luxury collection inspired by active on-the-go lifestyle and retro style, featured a variety of silhouettes and colors. The collection ranged from head-to-toe animal prints, full monochromatic studio-to-street styles, fierce neon sets and must-have metallic windbreakers. The display stood out as models strutted down the runway in athleisure wear while busting moves making the walk twice as exciting and fun.

Republic

From a designer who focuses only on menswear apparel, Republic by Omar Farooq showcased an exciting lineup of street and formal wear inspired by symbolism. The collection stayed true to Omar’s aesthetics depicting flavour of today’s Pakistan and his singular beaten, clean style. Neon shirts, vests and stripes on single toned suits added a pop of color to sophisticated menswear sprucing up the runway looks. Sheheryar Munawar walked down the ramp as showstopper.

HSY

Keeping up with its tradition of bringing glamour and drama to the ramp, HSY celebrated his 25th Year in the fashion industry by showcasing his latest collection ‘Rani’. The collection was a tribute to the independent, strong and resilient women in the country, all of whom are queens in their own right.