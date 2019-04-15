Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab President, Mr. Umer Dar has appointed Khawaja Aamer Raza as Additional Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab with immediate effect.

Khawaja Aamer Raza belongs to a political family of Punjab. His late father Khawaja Muhammad Shaffi was an active member of Pakistan Movement and an old Muslim Leaguer. He is cousin of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. Khawaja Aamer actively participated in the Movement for Restoration of Judiciary and also rendered valuable services in rehabilitation activities after the earthquake of 2005 providing urgent medical aid to the affectees.

During his over two decades long political career, Khawaja Aamer served as media incharge of Shehbaz Sharif during 1997 and later as Vice-President PML-N, Lahore.

He parted ways with the PML-N leadership during 2013 elections when he raised his voice for ignoring party workers in the award of party tickets. In 2018 elections, he was part of Umer Dar’s team which played major role in the victory of PTI candidates from Lahore.