Share:

RAWALPINDI : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has canceled the Initial Planning Permission (IPP) given to four private housing societies on violation of the rules of the authority.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the four private housing societies, Blue World, Taj Residentia, Faisal Margallah City and Multi Garden were given IPP on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee and the administration of the housing societies were directed not to advertise their projects and stop illegal constructions, development work, sale and purchase of the plots.

He informed that the housing societies were directed to submit their layout plans and details of the facilities including roads, graveyards, parks, schools, community centres and others. The spokesman said that the RDA Director, Jamshed Aftab took action on the complaints against the housing societies and canceled their IPP.