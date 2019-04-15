Share:

MULTAN - Senior politician and former member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Farooq Sattar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government should start implementation of its manifesto.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said that the provincial and federal governments should start efforts to overcome the ongoing crisis. He said that prudent policies were need of the hour to resolve issues of economic crisis, debt, investment, water shortage, electricity shortage, unemployment, inflation and other issues. He stressed the need for reaching consensus among all political parties and departments for resolving these issues.

He said that the government should have acquired loan from the IMF at the initial stage in order to provide relief to masses. He said that fiscal debt had increased in the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N and industries were closed, adding that the incumbent government should pay special attention to reopening of industries, bringing foreign investment and providing business loans to educated people in the country to overcome the crisis.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that more administrative units in the federation especially in Punjab and Sindh were needed to end a sense of deprivation among people. He said that equal distribution of resources should be ensured from province to districts, tehsil and union council level through making amendments to the constitution.

He said that the PTI had claimed that over Rs 12 billion corruption was being committed in the country on daily basis, adding that it is a responsibility of the incumbent government to control corruption in all departments. He said that proper time and support should be given to the government in order to bring about changes which people of the country were expecting from it.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that he had initiated “Tanzeem Bahali Committee MQM” to bring all party workers on one platform. He said that accountability of everyone should be ensured in the country without any discrimination. He said that accountability of leaders of any party, facing the charges of corruption, money-laundering, either belonging to the PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM or any other party was a must for supremacy of law.

He said that only National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was insufficient to end corruption in the country, adding that political parties should themselves start accountability process among their ranks and file.