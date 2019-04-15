Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed serious concern over sealing of chipboard factories, harassing owners and workers of these industrial units during a crackdown, carried out by Institute of Environmental Protection on the pretext of emitting environmental pollution.

SCCI President Faiz Mohammad Faizi termed the move was an attempt to sabotage industrialisation process and cost the poor factory workers their jobs.

He added that the closing down of already terrorism and extremism-hit industries could force to investors and factories owners to shift their industrial units to other parts of the country, consequently, he feared that it would further increase unemployment ratio in the province.

The SCCI chief opined that that Sarhad Chamber Commerce and Industry and Industrialists Association Hayatabad needed to be taken into confidence prior to conduct of raid by the Institute for Environment Protection

However, he said that if the departments didn’t stop crackdown and state-terrorism against business community and factory owners then no one would desire to establish businesses and Industry in the province.

Also, he added the existing industry could not be sustained under the prevailing equation.

Mr Faizi criticized that government for its anti-business and economic policies that had caused closing down businesses and industries and trigger employment in the country. Such steps are unfavorable and unfeasible people and the country, SCCI chief said.

He demanded to immediate unsealed the chipboard factories in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar and stop from further carrying out crackdowns and sealing of factories in anywhere else in the province.