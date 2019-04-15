ISLAMABAD  -   The country’s services trade deficit narrowed by 36.54 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

READ MORE: Govt’s duty must performed honestly: Cheema

The services trade deficit during July-February (2018-19) was recorded at US $ 2.303 billion against the deficit of US $ 3.630 billion during July-February (2017-18), showing decline of 36.54 percent, official data revealed.

The services’ imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 19.54 percent to US $ 5.775 billion from US $ 7.178 billion last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Compare to imports, the exports of services witnessed a marginal negative growth of 2.14 percent during the period. The services exports during the first eight months of current fiscal year were recorded at US $ 3.472 billion against the exports of US $ 3.548 billion during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services imports into the country reduced by 29.67 percent by declining from US $ 0.865 billion in February 2018 to US $ 0.608 billion in February 2019, the data revealed.

READ MORE: Pakistan, Jordan agree to optimize bilateral military ties

The exports from the country also decreased by 7.47 percent by going down from US $ 0.443 billon during February 2018 to US $ 0.410 billion in February 2019. Based on the figures, the deficit during the month was recorded at US $ 0.198 billion in February 2019 against the deficit of US  $0.421 billion in February 2018, showing huge decline of 52.98 percent on year-on-year basis.

On the other hand, the imports on month-on-month basis, increased by 8.74 percent in February 2019 when compared to the imports of $0.666 billion in January 2019. The exports also increased by 9.94 percent in February 2019 when compared to the exports of US $ 0.455 billion in January 2019, according to the data.

Meanwhile, The country’s merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.02 percent during July-March (2018-19) as the deficit contracted by over US $ 3.544 billion to US $23.672 billion in the period under review against the deficit of $27.216 billion recorded during same period of the previous year. The exports during the period under review witnessed an increase of 0.11% to US $17.08 billion from US $17.064 billion during July-March (2017-18).

On the other hand, the imports declined by 7.96% to US $ 40.755 billion from US $ 44.281 billion recorded during first nine months of current fiscal year. On year-on-year basis, the imports into the country witnessed negative growth of 20.88% during March 2019 when compared to the imports of same month of last year.

READ MORE: Services trade deficit shrinks 36.54% in eight months

The imports during March 2019 were recorded at US $ 4.155 billion against the imports of US $ 5.25 billion in March 2018, according to the data.

 