Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani will inaugurate a formal ceremony to declare Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian and Lok Virsa ‘tobacco free zone’ on Monday.

An official of the health ministry said that the ceremony would be held on Monday morning under the program “Strengthening Tobacco-Smoke Free Islamabad Initiative”. He said that government was considering making Islamabad a model tobacco-free zone city.