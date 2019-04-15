Share:

LAHORE - NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal is due to preside over a meeting here on Monday (today) to discuss a number of issues concerning the organisation.

It is said that an idea that may come up under consideration is that instead of calling the mother and two sisters of Hamza Shehbaz to NAB office, they should be given questionnaires and given time to reply them.

In case their replies are found satisfactory, they would not be required to appear at NAB office. However, a final decision on the subject would be taken today.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz is due to appear before NAB today. There are also indications that he is consulting lawyers to discuss the possibility of challenging NAB notices in High Court.