Various schools in Skardu Gilgit-Baltistan, including, Charming and Shiga face shortage of curriculum books. The government in its ‘free-books-distribution pledge’ in all government schools promised these books. Tens of hundreds of students have been waiting for so long whereas the same books are out of reach of Parents due to their non-availability in markets.

The future of these students is on stake owing to this. How can you expect from a student to get education without books? Indeed, a book is one of the powerful weapons of a student. Oscar award winner Malala Yousafzai has also indicated towards the importance of books and I quote: ‘One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world’.

Affected students across Skardu also protested over this tribulation but their fate was ignorance. Commissioner Baltistan seems to be merely spectating all this. The local government should look into the serious matter that is directly concerned with the future of youth.

For what it’s worth, students should have full access to books, free of cost.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan, March 26.