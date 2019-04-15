Share:

HASSANABDAL - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Sunday said Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision regarding opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in his first cabinet meeting soon after taking reins of the government.

The prime minister made the impossible possible only to make it easy for the Sikh community living in India to visit their most sacred place - the resting place of Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib - without any difficulty, he added.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day Baisakhi Festival 2019, the adviser said Pakistan was a peaceful country. “We want to convey a message of love and peace to the world as peace in the region can bring prosperity to the people.”

He said about 2,500 acres of government land had been retrieved from grabbers in Nankana Sahib around a month ago, from which the country-wide plantation drive was kicked off by the prime minister, who named the forest after Guru Nanak Sahib.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had announced establishment of Nanak Sahib University and its construction work would be initiated soon. The prime minister had also announced to hold special ceremonies to mark the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and followers of any other religion were Pakistanis and had equal rights like other citizens of the country. Pakistan belonged to all and there was need to promote harmony among them irrespective of their religious faith, he added.

Muslims and Sikhs had similarities as both the nations had always stood against brutal and tyrant rulers, he added.

Bukhari said a motorway marking the Kartarpur Corridor would be built to make it easy for the Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy shrine. He praised Mahinder Pall Singh who as parliamentary secretary in the Punjab Assembly was raising the issues of Sikh community.

Mahinder Pall Singh on the occasion said the conditions of Gurdwaras across the country had improved since the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee was set up in 1999. “The PTI government is committed to ensure best facilities to the Sikh pilgrims from across the world,” he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the steps being taken by his government for the welfare of Sikhs and other minorities inhabiting in Pakistan.