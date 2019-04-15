Share:

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said transmission system is being improved to meet electricity demand in the summer season.

In an interview with state television, he said all the loopholes in the system from power generation to its transmission are being addressed.

The minister said that action has been taken against the power pilferage. 30,000 cases were registered and about 3000 people involved in the pilferage were sent behind the bars. He said as part of this campaign, four hundred employees of WAPDA were also suspended.

Omer Ayub said that the latest technology is being introduced to improve the efficiency of the power sector.

He said the share of solar and wind in the power production will be enhanced. Omar Ayub said that seven hundred and fifty megawatts of electricity will be added to the system in the next fourteen months.