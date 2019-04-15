Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called on all Sri Lankans, living in the island and overseas, to work in unity towards uplifting the nation. In a special statement, Sirisena said that as the country celebrates the local Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Sri Lankans must collectively commit themselves towards fulfilling the national expectations which includes further developing the country.

“While enjoying the results of the efforts of our own victories so far, we must collectively commit ourselves to fulfill the national expectations. I wish the dearest people of this country as well as the Sri Lankans living abroad a peaceful and prosperous New Year,” the president said. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a special statement said the local Sinhala.