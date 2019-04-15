Share:

SHIKARPUR - An elegant ceremony was organised to pay rich tributes to great sufi saints Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Sardar Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiari at local marriage hall.

The ceremony was convened by Ahmed Shah Karni Foundation Shikarpur here the other day.

Syed Mehmoob Ali Shah, the caretaker of Dargah Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiari, was the chief guest on the occasion. He, in his address, highlighted the services of the two spiritual figures of Sindh and paid great tributes to them. The main objective of the program was to spread the message of love and tolerance of sufi saints.

A large number of poets, writers and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony. A sufi musical program was also arranged by the organisers to spread love and tolerance.

MINOR BOY DIES IN ACCIDENT An eight-year-old boy died while five others including two women were injured in collision between a motorcycle and a speeding car near Amrote Sharif Bus Stop, about 50km from here, in the jurisdiction of Amrote Sharif police station, on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased boy was identified as Raja; while the injured included Waziran, Janaan, Shahnawaz and others. The police impounded the car whose driver, however, managed to escape the scene.

The police moved the body and the injured to Taluka Hospital Madeji from where the body of deceased handed over to his heirs while the injured were given medical aid.