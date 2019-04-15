Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Task Force on Institutional Reforms has proposed the transfer of 19 more departments, including the Saindak Metal Limited (SML) from the Federal control to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

Due to the 18th Amendment, a large number of federal organisational entities have been abolished but there are at least another 19 entities which should be considered for transfer to the provincial governments, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital territory, proposed by the Task Force on Institutional Reforms. The PTI government soon after coming into power has constituted a Task Force on Institutional Reforms under Dr Ishrat Husain. The task force was tasked to find ways to reform bureaucracy and make the work of government institutions more efficient.

The departments/organisations which were recommended for transfer by the Task Force, are currently under different Ministries/ divisions including Federal Education & Professional Training, Industries & Production, Interior, Maritime Affairs, National History & Literary Heritage, Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Maritime Affairs, Petroleum and Textile. It has been proposed some organisations and departments under these divisions/Ministries should be considered for transfer to provinces, GB and ICT.

The departments under the Federal Education & Professional Training that has been recommended for transfer include, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Directorate General of Special Education, Federal College of Education, Federal Government Polytechnic Institute of Women, Islamabad, Sir Syed Schools and College of Special Education, Federal Government College, Federal government College of Home Economics & Management Sciences and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS). The Department of Explosives that is under the Industries & Production Division has also been proposed for transfer to provinces, GB and ICT includes.

Similarly, the National Academy of Prisons Administration Lahore that is currently under the Ministry of Interior has also been recommended for transfer. Directorate of Dock Workers Safety Karachi and Directorate of Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority Karachi, currently under the Maritime Affairs Division, have also been proposed for transfer to the provinces. The transfer of Karachi Garment City Company, Lahore Garment City Company, Faisalabad Garment City and Pakistan Textile City Limited Karachi, which is currently working under the Federal Textile Division, has also been proposed for transfer to the provinces.

The Institutional Reforms Cell has further recommended that Directorate of Workers Education Islamabad, which is currently under the Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, may also be considered for transfer.

Saindak Metals Limited(SML), which is currently under the Petroleum Division, has also been recommended to transfer to the province.

Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) GIlgit which is currently working under Inter-Provincial Coordination, has been recommended for handing over to the province.