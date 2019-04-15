Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s biggest textile exhibition at government level, TEXPO-2019, has not only proved instrumental in further highlighting Pakistan’s soft image to the world but also attracted initially US$600 million trade through export orders by foreign buyers.

Federal Commerce Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera claimed this while talking to the media at the end of four-day 2nd Edition of TEXPO here at Expo Centre on Sunday. The 1st edition of TEXPO was held at Karachi in 2016.

Sukhera said that 363 foreign buyers from more than 50 countries participated in the TEXPO-2019 and placed their orders. So far, he added, trade agreements worth US$600 million had been signed and the process would continue.

He said foreign buyers also inked 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with local export houses, besides visiting field and industrial units in Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

“More than 5,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings were also held on the sidelines of TEXPO-2019, which will definitely help boost country’s textile and its related exports,” he added.

The secretary said that delegations from various countries including Russia, Bahrain, USA, China, Japan, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Czechoslovakia, Nigeria, France, Netherlands and Spain actively took part in the TEXPO. Around 231 exhibitors including new entrants from across Pakistan put their products on display. Leading fashion designers/textile houses and retail brands showcased their latest collections also.

He said that special initiative of bi-annual event of TEXPO had been taken by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with prime objective of enhancing country’s exports through comprehensive display of diverse Pakistani textile and clothing products.

Foreign delegations also visited historic and cultural places of Lahore and all of them liked Pakistan and Pakistani products. They termed Pakistanis peace-loving and Pakistan a great place for trade and investment, added Sukhera.

The TEXPO-2019 also featured a Trade Envoys’ Conference on the last day where the stakeholders from trade and industry and the government exchanged their opinions.

The TDAP also organised a two-day seminar, attended by leading exporters from various sectors. Newcomers to the TEXO-2019, Sheharyar Qamar (leather garments) and Chaudhry Salman (safety accessories) thanked the government for organising such an event.

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association’s leader Maj Akhtar Nazir, President of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and a French delegate also shared their views and termed TEXPO a great event for trade and export promotion in Pakistan.