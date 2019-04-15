Share:

SEHWAN - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his comments on the inauguration of Thar coal-based power plant said that it is the biggest achievement of the Sindh government.

“We have materialized dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who had performed ground-breaking of the coal mine and coal-fired power plant at Keti Bandar,” he said, and adding that it was not a dream but a sincere and visionary step of Shaheed Benazir to bring about an end to loadshedding in the country.

The chief minister was speaking on the eve of 12th death anniversary of former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah at his native village Wahur-Murad Shah near Bhan Syedabad Town in Sehwan taluka on Sunday.

The 12th death anniversary programme of former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah was organised by his family members and it was attended by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, provincial cabinet members, special assistants, MNAs, MPAs, senators, PPP workers and people from different walks of life.

Syed Abdullah Shah never compromised on anything against Sindh and Sindhi people

Murad Shah said: “We had gathered here last year to observe Syed Abdullah Shah’s 11th death anniversary, and then went to contest general election. Our opponents formed big alliances and groups, but the people of Sindh rejected them and voted PPP to power with more seats and more strength,” he said.

He added that the incompetent PTI federal government had no capacity to rule and ameliorate the condition of people because they had no roots among the people of Pakistan. He added that everyone knew very well how they were brought to power.

He said that inefficient federal government of PTI did not know how they had been brought to power, adding that their governance aimed at annoying people.

Earlier, after his arrival at the village, the chief minister visited his ancestral graveyard and offered Fateha at the shrine of his father Syed Abdullah Shah and mother and laid flowers on their graves.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah had not compromised on anything against Sindh and Sindhi people.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu, PPP Sindh President Nissar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, PPP MPA Syed Asif Ali Shah, PPP divisional president Hyderabad, and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah spoke on life of former chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah.

On the other hand, ex-provincial minister and president Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Sindh Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani was allegedly stopped from entering a local marriage hall.

He arrived at the hall to attend the Walima ceremony of son of ex-MPA and member Rabita Committee of MQM Pakistan Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali here on Saturday night.

Talking to media here, the former minister expressed his disappointment over not being allowed to enter the hall despite invitation from Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali.

He angrily said that Dr Zafar himself did not attend the Walima ceremony of his son in past despite invitation from him. “Today, he invited me on the Walima ceremony of his son; and when I arrived at the venue, he requested me on phone not to enter the marriage hall.”

He criticised Dr Zafar saying he was not a courageous person; as he did not attend the Walima ceremony of his son in part in fear of his party leadership, and now he had stopped him from attending the Walima ceremony of his son notwithstanding he had invited him.

It is to be noted that convenor of MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique and deputy convenor Amir Khan were at the Walima ceremony of son of Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali when Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani was returned from the gate of the hall.