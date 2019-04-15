Share:

FAISALABAD - Peoples Colony police Sunday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Peoples Colony police headed by SHO Abid Hussain conducted a raid and arrested three dacoits including Rashid Ali (ring leader) resident of Chak no 404-GB, Ahmad Ali and Ali Riaz residents of Hajvairi Town.

The police recovered pistols, mobile phones and Rs 100,000 cash from their possession. Further investigation was underway.