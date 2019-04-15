Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding passenger coaster near Dittal Leghari bus stop on Digri-Mirpurkhas Road here on Sunday evening.

According to Digri police, the deceased were on the way to Mirpurkhas from Digri when a speeding passenger coaster, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike. As a result, both sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The police reached the spot; they impounded the coaster, and arrested its driver. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Taluka Digri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. One of the deceased was identified as Lakho Bheel, a resident of Marvi Town, Mirpurkhas.

In Khairpur, a youth died while another hurt in an accident near Hingorja on Sunday.

According to police, a speeding trailer collided with a car at Peer Stop National Highway near Hingorja. As a result, a youth named Amir Hussain Solangi died on the spot while Sadaruddin Chachar was injured seriously who shifted to Hingorja Rural Health Centre. Later, he was reffered to civil hospital due to his critical condition.

Hingorja police arrested the trailer driver.