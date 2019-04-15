Share:

BARA - At least two labourers died and another was critically injured in landsliding here on Sunday.

According to details, three labourers were engaged in digging land in tehsil Bara of district Khyber when a big land mass fell over them. All the three labourers were trapped under the debris, leaving two died and another seriously injured.

The local people on self-help basis pulled out the bodies and injured labourer from the debris and shifted them to hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after conducting postmortem. The injured was under treatment in the facility.