LAHORE - Bodies of a woman and her minor daughter were found in their house near Jail Road on Sunday.

Police said 40-year-old Ayesha and her eight-year-old daughter Amna were killed four to five days ago. “We have arrested a suspect and further investigation is under way,” police said.

Ayesha’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter is missing, police said. Lytton Road police have registered an FIR and sent the bodies to a hospital for autopsy.

Also, tortured body of 66-year-old Mumtaz was found on the rooftop of a house in the Sundar area. She was said to be mother of six. According to the police, the victim had visible marks of torture on her head. Police shifted her body to the morgue for an autopsy and started investigation.

Four policemen of Gulberg Police Station were killed in a road accident when they were coming back to Lahore from Layyah after arresting a proclaimed offender.

The incident took place on Faisalabad-Sheikhupura Road when tyre of the police van burst.

The proclaimed offender in the police custody was also injured seriously and was shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment. An injured policeman was initially shifted to DHQ Hospital in Sheikhupura and later to Mayo Hospital.

CM GRIEVED OVER SHEIKHUPURA POLICE VAN ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the fatal police van accident at Sheikhupura which has cost the precious lives of police personnel. While commiserating with the bereaved families of victims, he has extended his heartfelt condolence to them.

CM has directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those who got injured in this incident likewise he has sought report of this deadly incident.