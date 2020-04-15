Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have busted two notorious auto-theft gangs by arresting 10 active members and recovered nine stolen vehicles from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The car lifters were arrested by officials of Sadiqabad and Race Course police stations in two separate actions, he said. Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he added.

Meanwhile, unknown thieves pilfered two motorcycles from the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, informed sources.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking action in increase in incidents of car lifting, have directed Superintendents of Police Potohar and Rawal Divisions to arrest the auto-theft gangs. He said SP Rawal Rai Mazhar formed a special team comprising SDPO New Town Circle Imran Khan and SHO PS Sadiqabad Tahir Rehan tasking it to net the car lifters. The police team managed to hold the six members of a notorious car lifting gang “commonly known as Bila Gang” and put them behind lock up. He said the investigators have seized two stolen vehicles from possession of the accused who were identified as Rizwan alias Bila (ring leader), Shabbir, Shafat, Wajid, Asad and Sheraz.

SP Rawal Rai Mazhar briefed CPO that the gang members confessed before investigators that they had picked up more than 50 vehicles from twin cities.

He said Rizwan and Asad were most wanted by police due to their involvement in car lifting.