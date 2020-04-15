Share:

LAHORE - As many as 30 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 2,856.

So far 24 patients have died in the province, including 11 in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, two in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition.

As many as 272 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus. They have been discharged after testing negative for the virus. One prisoner at Kot Lakhpat Jail has also recovered from the virus.

Out of total 2,856 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 992 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims who have recently returned from Iran, 89 prisoners and 1,074 ordinary people who either had a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 992 confirmed cases in preachers, 472 are at quarantine centre at Raiwind, 61 in Bhakar, 52 in Muzafargarh, 41 in Jhelum, 37 in Vehari, 35 each in Hafizabad and Sargodha, 27 in Layyah, 19 in Sialkot, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Narowal, 12 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Gujrat, nine each in Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, seven each in Mianwali and Sahiwal, six each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, four in Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala and Khushab.

As many as 10,263 preachers who have recently attended Tableeghi Ijtema are at quarantine centers in 33 districts for the purpose of testing and isolation.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 are at quarantine centre in Multan, 221 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 in Faisalabad.

So far 1,074 ordinary citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where 469 patients are under treatment at different centers.

As many as 138 patients are under treatment in Gujrat, 87 in Rawalpindi, 42 in Rahim Yar Khan, 38 in Gujranwala, 35 in Vehari, 33 in Jhelum, 32 in Faisalabad, 30 in Sialkot, 23 in Multan, 18 in DG Khan, 16 in Nankana Sahib, 14 in Sargodha, 12 in Hafizabad, 11 in Mianwali, 10 in Sheikhupura, nine each in Kasur and Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Narowal, six in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, four each in Chakwal and Khushab, three in Lodhran, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal and one each in Attock, Pakpattan, Layyah, Okara and Jhang.

Out of 89 COVID19 patients in Jails, 59 are in Lahore, 14 in Sialkot, nine in DG Khan and seven in Gujranwala.

Punjab Health Department has forwarded SOPs for handling of COVID19 patients and saving other prisoners in jails to the Home Department.

As per spokesperson, serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units and those with normal or mild symptoms at quarantine centers and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family membership.