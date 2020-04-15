Share:

KHYBER - More than three hundred Pakistani nationals, stranded in Afghanistan initiated protest demonstration on the other side of Torkham border against not letting them cross the border into their native country here on Tuesday.

The protesters marched to the Pak-Afghan border, however, the Afghan border security forces stopped them and dispersed them. Two of the marchers identified as Sattar Shinwari and Bismellah were arrested by the Afghan forces.

The trapped Pakistan citizens were of the view that for the last one week they had been waiting at Torkham border to return to their country but they were not allowed entry.

Majority of them were poor em­ployees or transporters and have no money for expenses.

It is to be mentioned here that following suspension of Torkham border due to coronavirus more than five hundred Pakistan nation­als have trapped in Afghanistan willing to return to their country