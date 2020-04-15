Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that domestic flight operations in the country would remain suspended till further orders amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Yusuf said that it was their responsibility to bring back Pakistanis from abroad and a website is being planned aimed at providing proper information to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the government has given two option to every passenger returning from abroad including opting for quarantine at local hotels on their own expenses and free isolation at government-run health facilities.

“Several passengers refused to quarantine at hotels,” he said adding that everyone had to follow the policy.

He further announced that 41 Pakistani stranded in India would return to country on Thursday (tomorrow) morning.

Later, Moeed Yusuf met with the Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari in the presence of UAE First Secretary Juma Al Kaabi.

It was decided during the meeting to operate a special flight from the UAE on April 18 to bring back Pakistanis.

Bukhari said that another flight schedule will be issued after April 18. “We are giving priority to bring back Pakistanis who have lost their jobs,” he said adding the overseas Pakistanis could register their complaints with the ministry regarding any difficulty faced abroad.