Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 63 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 663 tests were conducted and four patients lost their lives during the last 24. The death rate has increased from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent.

In a message released from CM House on Tuesday, the CM said that during the last 24 hours 663 new tests were conducted against which 66 new cases were detected. The number of tests made so far were 1,4503, while the number of positive cases had reached to 1,518, he said.

Murad said death toll with new four deaths has reached to 35 or 2.3 percent.

On Monday, the death rate of the total patients was 2.1 percent.

He said that 671 patients were under treatment at their homes [isolation] 58 at Isolation Centres and 327 at different hospitals.

“This shows that 1,056 patients are under treatment,” he said.

The Chief Minister giving district-wise break-up of the cases said, 176 were in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one Badin, 12 Tando M Khan, two Sujawal, one Dadu, eight Shaheed Benazirabad, two Sanghar, four Naushehroferoze, 274 Sukkur pilgrims, 14 Khairpur, two Ghotki, 16 Larkana, one Jacobabad, 328 Karachi East, 90 West, 229 South, 180 Central, 79 Malir and 97 Korangi. “Out of 1,518 cases 1,003 are in Karachi, which is worrisome,” he said.

He said that the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Karachi called for adopting strict precautionary measures, such volunteer social distancing even at homes, otherwise there would be further penetrating in the slum areas. “This testing drive would continue in katchi abadies,” he said.

Talking about people of Tableegh Jamaat, Murad said that they have been kept in isolation and their test have been started. “I am thankful to all the Ulemas for their cooperation and support,” he said.

He said that a testing drive has been lunched in the hotspot and slums of the city, where 1,700 samples have collected and their results would come today (Wednesday). He said that eight patients recovered during the last 24 hours and returned to their homes. So far 427 patients have recovered which constitute 29 percent of the total patients.

Giving age group, the CM said that 73 patients were between 1 to 10 years, 125 between 11 to 20 years, 336 between 21-30 years, 278 between 31 to 40 years, 214 between 41-50, 239 between 51 to 60, 165 between 61-70 years, 50 between 71 to 80 years and seven between 81 to 90 years.

He said that frequency by gender showed that 78.2 percent patients were male and 31.8 percent female.

The Chief Minister urged all the people to keep themselves away from their elderly people. “When you return to your home change your dress, make yourself fresh, neat and clean and keep yourself at distance from your elders,” he said and added they were more prone to the infection.

Murad also urged the people of all walks of life to follow the SOPs to be released by the government.

“These restrictions may be considered as sureties of your health, therefore your cooperation will ensure your safety and safety of your families,” he said.