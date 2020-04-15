Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman has ordered all administrative secretaries to attend their offices along with the essential staff from April 15.

A notification to this effect was issued by S&GAD on Tuesday. It further stated that other employees of different departments would continue working online as per previous instructions.

Punjab government had on March 23 closed all provincial departments across Punjab following announcement of a partial lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the authorities concerned to prepare lists of industrial labourers rendered jobless by the lockdown in the province.

He issued these directions while addressing a meeting, held here on Tuesday to review the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The Chief Secretary said that the government was fully aware of the financial problems being faced by daily-wagers due to coronavirus, and taking concrete steps to provide relief to them. He said, under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme, distribution of financial aid among deserving persons was under way in the province.

The CS said that the best healthcare for coronavirus patients as well as protective gears for doctors and paramedics was being provided.

He ordered the officers that transportation of wheat and pulses by licence-holder dealers and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) should not be stopped to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodities in the province. He said that farmers would be given all possible facilities during wheat harvesting and procurement campaign.

The meeting was briefed that participants of Tablighi Ijtema from other provinces, who had completed 14-day Quarantine and tested negative for coronavirus, had started leaving for their hometowns. The first batch of the preachers consisted of 465 persons, said the Additional Chief Secretary (home).

The meeting was told that arrangements had been completed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi in connection with arrival of passengers from abroad.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned also attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video-link.