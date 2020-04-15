Share:

ISLAMABAD-Another novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) died on Tuesday after being on ventilator for one week, official confirmed.

Officials informed The Nation that the deceased tested positive with COVID-19 was a case of local transmission.

Media coordinator PIMS Dr.WaseemKhawaja confirming second death of COVID-19 in the hospital said that a 72-year-old male patient was brought to hospital eight days ago.

He said that the patient’s clinical situation was critical and was shifted on ventilator in isolation ward. He said that the patient was brought to PIMS from Attock and tested positive with COVID-19.

Dr.Waseem also said that another female patient in isolation ward from Barakahuhad lost her life; however, her COVID-19 test was negative.

Officials at PIMS also said that the male patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was also suffering with multiple ailments which contributed in his low immunity level and he lost his life.

Officials said that the COVID-19 patient was also suffering with cardiac and diabetic problems while his age factor was reason for his low immunity level. Earlier, a lady also died at PIMS isolation ward after struggling for her life for 20 days.

Dr.Khawaja also said that over 2009 people visited for medical examination related to COVID-19 since the isolation ward was established in the hospital.

He also said that the health professionals of the hospital took samples of 800 patients and sent them to National Institute of Health (NIH) for clinical examination.

Dr.Waseem said that out of the sent samples, 84 were reported positive and 15 people were admitted in the hospital. He also said that two patients admitted in hospital are critical.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCCC) data, the number of COVID-19 patients in the Islamabad Capital Territory has reached 131.

Details available with The Nation said that 19 cases have been reported from BharaKahu, nine from Tarlai, 69 from G-8, five from G-10, four each from Loi Bher and I-11, three each from G-6 and F-8, two each from G-5, G-11, F-6, E-11,Alipur, Rawat, and Kirpa, and one each from G-13, I-8, I-9, Sihala, and Model Town Humak.

The PIMS hospital also suspended the Outdoor Patients Department (OPDs) after the ICT administration reversed its decision of lifting the ban.

Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr.AnsarMaxood talking to The Nation said that all OPDs are closed and will be opened following the directions of Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

Earlier, PIMS heads in a meeting chaired by the Executive Director Prof. Dr.AnsarMaxood had recommended extending the closure of OPDs for at least one month to reduce the risk of COVD-19 spread from the OPDs.

Head of Departments (HoD) had agreed in the meeting that the spread control from the hospital is possible with the closure of OPDs. HoDs and consultants said in the meeting that the hospital emergency is working properly to provide healthcare to serious patients being received there.

They also said that the telemedicine system launched by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University is also operational while the opening of OPDs at this stage will increase the virus spread risk.

Officials also said that the Ministry of National Health Services is also not in favour of the opening of OPDs and has given a nod to the hospital administration to extend the closure of OPDs.