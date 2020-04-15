Share:

ISLAMABAD - Registration for Ehsaas Emergency Cash pro­gram through SMS will end on April 19.

The Ehsaas Emergen­cy Cash program has been ongoing for the last 6 days. More than 2.73 million people have received cash as­sistance of Rs. 12,000 each that sums up roughly to Rs. 32.87 billion until now. The registration process to receive the emergency cash is SMS driven.

To-date, 78.44 million SMS requests have been received. “It is possible that several people from one family apply, hence the number of families applying may be less than this number”, said Dr. Sania.

Ehsaas has announced that the SMS campaign will be opened till 19th of this month. Ehsaas has also released an instruc­tional video to explain to people what they should expect.

Dr. Sania also explained that, “In order to incen­tivize branchless bank­ing operations from operating in the cur­rent difficult environ­ment, the Cabinet has approved waiver of ad­vance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents”.