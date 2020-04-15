Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gulshan and Baldia on Tuesday arrested two habitual motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession here. Accused Sadiq S/O Irtaza Alam and Ghulam Mustafa S/O Ghulam Sarwar were drug addicts and they used to sell the parts of lifted motorbikes in Balochistan, said a statement.The AVLC recovered motorbikes bearing registration number RNK-2826 stolen from the limits of police station Mobina Town and KMO-9353 lifted from the jurisdiction of Temoria police station. Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.