ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday appreciated the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for setting up a 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi and creating awareness among the masses about the COVID-19 by mobilizing its trained volunteers.
Pakistan and China are partners against the coronavirus and that the Chinese embassy on a daily basis is striving to provide whatever assistance and expertise Pakistan needed, a PRCS press release quoted the Chinese ambassador as having said.
He expressed the hope that the brave brotherly people of Pakistan will finally overcome the epidemic through national unity, discipline, and awareness in the society.
Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq thanked the Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) on behalf of the PRCS and the people of Pakistan for the great support they have always been extending to Pakistan particularly at a time when the country is locked in a tough fight with the COVID-19.
He particularly thanked the Chinese ambassador for supplying 200,000 9N-95 masks and reusable hoodies to the PRCS for their onward distribution to doctors and paramedics busy treating the COVID-19 patients at the government hospitals and other health facilities.
He said the 10-bed purpose-built hospital was equipped with nine ventilators adding that one ventilator could cater to two patients because of coupling. He said 27 patients could be treated at the hospital’s ICU.
Abrar told the media that the PRCS was facing acute blood shortage due to the lockdown creating a serious situation for the patients, especially the cancer and Thalassemia patients.
Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said the N-95 masks donated by the Red Cross Society of China were being provided to the hospitals. He said on the request of the Punjab government the PRCS was also setting up eight field hospitals to handle patients, if the situation worsens.
Khalid Bin Majeed said the educational institutions are a big source of blood donation but unfortunately, after their closure in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak the Regional Blood Donor Centre of the PRCS was facing shortage of blood.